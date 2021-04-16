‘Self confidence’, is one big thing that singer Winfred Nakanwagi aka Winnie Nwagi has, and she has assured haters that they can’t break it.

Nwagi has been a centre of attraction for all sorts of criticism about her skimpy dress code, misconducts among other things but the more she’s criticized about something, the more she does it.

A few weeks back, a local blogger Isma Olaxess claimed that Nwagi’s misconduct is the reason why brands can’t endorse Nwagi as their ambassador.

But despite the criticism, the singer isn’t bothered at all and through her Snapchat, the ‘Fire Baby’ said that no one and nothing can beat her self confidence and she will never be sorry about anything she does.

“Y’all can’t beat my self confidence, I survived low esteem a few years ago, I chose to be nobody but me and I’ll never be sorry,” she said on Thursday.

Nwagi is a kind who doesn’t let the internet critics break her esteem and recently she shared her trick “You insult me I insult you back, that’s how it is, you disrespect me, I put you in your place immediately”.

