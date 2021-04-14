After almost two years of preparation, singer A Pass has confirmed that he will be releasing his latest album very soon.

Titled Bedroom, A Pass, real names Alexander Bagonza assured fans that the album will be a kind which will win him global recognition and awards basing on how he has managed to package it.

The ‘Didi Dada’ hit maker will feature several artistes who include Lilian Mbabazi, Bebe Cool among other music stars.

“My next album will be fire, it will go global and it shouldn’t be hurried. We are still cooking,” he tweeted.

Bedroom will be A Pass’s third album after Nva Kampala (2016) and African Yayo (2018) which were a big success for the singer.

A Pass recently during an interview with a local media channel said that his new album was to be dropped in late 2020, but it was postponed due to the illness of his father and the political pressure which the country was going through.

The singer is now joining his fellows who include Ykee Benda, Eddy Kenzo among others who have promised to release music albums in due time.

