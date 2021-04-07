NBS TV’s Douglas Lwanga has shared more reasons as to why Record Television closed its business in Uganda.

On March 31, 2021, this television station ended its operations in Uganda after running short of funds to sustain its operation.

However, during an interview with Dembe FM’s Kasuku, Lwanga said that Record TV always hired foreign experts (management) to run the television, and they knew less about the market demands in Uganda.

And from his point of view, poor management and leadership was the main reason as to why the station failed to operate successfully in +256.

Lwanga is one of the prominent media personalities that Record TV nurtured, as he started his media career from the now defunct station while hosting ‘Katogo’ show, before joining NTV Uganda and later NBS TV.

Last week, Lwanga applauded Record TV for giving him a chance to grow his brand, saying that he wouldn’t be were he is if it wasn’t for them.

“Today I was invited to Record TV to officially say goodbye to the channel that is closing. I would like to thank the station for giving me my very fast TV platform. I wouldn’t be me without Record TV. It was worth it. Goodbye Record TV,” he said recently.