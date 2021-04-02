Have you ever wished not to be a Ugandan or something like that? Well, singer Alexander Bagonza aka A Pass has a message for you.

A Pass says that he also sometimes wishes he was born in another country, but then he remembers that +256 is home and the only thing to do is to stand up against the challenges that make Uganda less cool.

Through his page on Wednesday A Pass said that things might not be going on well in the Uganda but its everyone’s obligation to make a difference one wants.

“Sometimes I wish I was not Ugandan but then I remember that I am Ugandan, we are the difference that we want, let’s make a difference. If you want to be seen, stand up, if you want to be heard, speak up. If you want to be appreciated shut up,” he said.

This isn’t the first time A Pass is advising youths to change their mind-set as recently, he advised them to stop blaming the government for their failed success when they’re also not doing enough to change their lives.

“Remember that it’s always your fault, stop blaming people, you should have known better, it’s your fault. Take responsibility for your down just like how you love to take responsibilities for the wins.”