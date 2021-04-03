Former Da Nu Eagles band singer Sasha Brighton Kalungi has shared problems which are associated with artiste-manager relationships.

In Uganda, many artistes especially women have romantic relationships with their managers (some are secret and others are public), but according to Sasha, this is the worst thing one can ever choose.

And during an interview with NTV/Spark TV Mwasuze Mutya show on Thursday, she said the artiste-manager romantic relationships always kill talent in the long run, for it might start well but later affect one’s music career.

“If you fail to work on your romantic relationship with your music manager, then even the music is bound to fail. In the end, the talent is buried in the chaos,” she said.

Sasha removed her relationship with Herbert Shonga from this category, saying that he wasn’t her manager but rather a good Samaritan who helped her with finances at times.

Meanwhile, we have examples of Fille (MC Kats), Serena Bata (Sipapa) and Lydia Jazmine (Bushington), whose music careers turned for the worse ever since they separated from their boyfriend-managers.