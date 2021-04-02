Renown Senegalese – American Musician, Investor and Philanthropist Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam, famously known as Akon arrived in Uganda on Friday morning for a business visit.

This follows a recent visit of his wife Ms. Rozina Negusir to Uganda earlier this year in January. She had the opportunity to meet President Museveni and they discussed different investment ventures that can be undertaken.

Akon was received by Abbey Walusimbi, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Musician and Tourism Ambassador Eddie Kenzo, Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uganda Tourism Board, and Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa from the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

During his visit, Akon is expected to meet President Museveni to discuss different investment opportunities in various sectors of Energy, Tourism, Infrastructure development to mention but a few.

In 2018, Akon announced plans to establish a $6 billion futuristic Pan-African smart city in Senegal dubbed “Akon City”. Supported by the Senegalese Government, the 800-hectare solar-powered city will feature shopping malls music studios, tourist resorts among other attractions.

Akon will visit a number of Tourist sites and Religious institutions during his stay in Uganda.