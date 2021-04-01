The outgoing Aruu County Member of Parliament Samuel Odonga Otto has thanked President Yoweri Museveni for rescuing him from prison.

Otto was granted cash bail of Shs 2 million by Pader Grade One magistrate Edward Akwankwasa Bayo on Tuesday. Otto was represented in court by his lawyers Charles Dalton of Dalton Opwonya and Co Advocates and his wife Juliet Oyulu Otto.

His bail hearing came just four days after the same court denied him bail and remanded him to Gulu prison after he was charged with two counts of causing bodily harm and malicious property damage, cases he committed in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

“I wish to thank President Museveni for his intervention that got me out after 7 days in jail,” the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) member tweeted on Tuesday.

Again on Thursday while appearing on NBS TV’s Frontline show, demanded the President’s intervention in his issue.

” In politics, I have learnt that you can disagree politically but that does not make you enemies. You have to give credit where it’s due.If the President can hold peace talks with Kony that has cut off people’s ears, why can’t he intervene in my issues when I am being squeezed?”he wondered.

Otto added that following Museveni’s good gesture towards him, he has decided to become a freelance politician whereby he will be able speak about the good and bad in the ruling party-NRM.

” Those that are in the politics of hate, I am not among. The President even attended my father’s funeral. I am now a freelancer. I will speak about the good and bad in NRM.”