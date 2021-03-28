Social media has made it easy for many female artistes to breakthrough or even remain relevant in the industry despite releasing terrible or no music.

It’s possible to see some female artistes almost everywhere because of their beautiful photos, but literary doing nothing in the music studios.

Here are some of those artistes that we only compliment for being beautiful, but struggling musically.

1.Pia Pounds

This diva is one of the prettiest in the industry. And if photos would earn musicians money, Pia Pounds would be the richest female artiste in Uganda. But since that isn’t the case, Pia only receives social media ‘woows’ and nice compliments for the beautiful photos she shares on social media. Her terrible music would only succeed in making some people wish they are deaf.

2.Hellen Lukoma

She is definitely the queen of red carpet. You will find her putting her best foot forward at almost all events around Kampala. Also, no artiste shines better than Lukoma. And when it comes to photos, she is every photographer’s favorite. But talk music, and you will even fail to believe that the Lukoma singing is the same as that one in photos. Her music is really terrible. Plainly put, there is nothing good to admire about Lukoma’s music be it the very immature lyrics or vocals.

3.Evelyn Lagu

You will see Evelyn Lagu all over social media because of her well, we can say her beautiful eyes. But these eyes have failed to help her see that singing just ain’t her thing, however much she tries. We even don’t have anything more to add.

4.Sasha Brighton

Not even her scandal with Herbert Shonga managed to revive her struggling music career. Sasha Brighton is basically one of the prettiest singing divas in the music industry but her music has failed to put her anywhere, apart from grabbing married men.

5.Leilah Kayondo

If beautiful pictures would make an artiste a star, Leilah Kayondo would be a global artiste. But she is struggling musically because she spends a lot of time applying makeup and taking pictures for social media, instead of organizing studio sessions.

6.Desire Luzinda

Luzinda is an honorary mention. She is not so pretty, but all we can say that her makeup artiste definitely knows how to do her job. And her photo editor is a real expert. Luzinda is classy, stunning, and so pretty in photos, you’d wish you followed her on Instagram 300 years ago. But musically? You wouldn’t even think about including her current songs on your play list.

7.Zanie Brown

Her beautiful face and stunning photos bought her to the music scene, but definitely failed to keep her in the ears of the public. True story. People got used to her face and started to pay less attention to her boring music. And life goes on.