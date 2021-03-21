Singer Ronald Mayinja has requested President Yoweri Museveni to create an entertainment ministry that shall take care of the welfare of all artists in Uganda.

During an interview with NBS TV’s Uncut show a few days ago, the ‘tuli kubunkenke’ singer said in case the ministry is put in place, he is ready to be the minister in charge.

“I don’t regret joining NRM and now what I am praying for is that I want the president to give us an entertainment ministry and that’s the only thing I pray for so that our money comes straight to the right people. We don’t need to depend on only handouts,” Mayinja said.

“If given a ministry I can’t refuse because I want to bring change and I want to work for my country. I need to transform the entertainment industry and I also need to serve the people irrespective of their political ideology. I am ready to serve if given a chance.”

Last year, Mayinja claimed that when he met the President, he told him that he should think about creating a ministry for artists.

”I just hinted at it and he replied in affirmative. I am still not sure I achieved my goal but I will be happy if he worked on it,” Mayinja said.