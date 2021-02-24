‘Even if it ends in tears, will it be your tear!’ South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is furious at social media haters who are wishing the worst for her new relationship.

A few days ago, the mother of five shared a picture of her new lover, and captioned it with “Don’t break my little hand, I mean my heart Mr man, call him the Dark Stallion”.

But since then, instead of receiving congratulation messages, several online in-laws have been reminding Zari that her relationship will not last for long, for Dark Stallion will also dump her just like the other men who have been in her life.

To prove that she isn’t scared of breakups, Zari through her insta stories on Monday promised haters that when her relationship ends, she will organise an after tears party to celebrate.

“We will have an after tears party. People surely love misery, you simply hate seeing others happy, well it’s all good with me,” she noted.

A few years ago, when Zari was still in relationship with Tanzanian bongo flava artist Diamond Platnumz, she promised that when her marriage with the singer fails to workout, she will find a young man for herself again.

And surely she has proved her statement, as she has managed to have several relationships after divorcing Diamond in 2018.