Singer Mugwanya Michael commonly known as DJ Michael has advised his fellow artiste Bebe Cool to stop lying to himself that he is better than presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

while on television by comparing himself with the presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi famous known as Bobi Wine because Bobi Wine is a class far above him.

The ‘Muko-muko’ hitmaker cautioned Bebe Cool during an interview with Sanyuka TV. He advised the Gagamel boss to first visit legit saloons and shave off his funny dreadlocks, go back to school and learn how to analyse political issues then he will be able to compare himself to Bobi Wine.

Of late, Bebe Cool has been attacking Bobi Wine saying that he is nothing compared to him.

“That boy Bobi Wine is in my game, by the way, he is not competing with president Museveni, because Bobi Wine has not reached that level to compete with the president who has ruled this country for 30 years. Therefore, this competition is between me and him, that boy cannot threaten me and the entire country,” the ‘wakayima’ singer said recently.

However, DJ Michael revealed that by attacking Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool is expressing his ignorance because he no longer understands the person he is alway pouncing on.

“I support NRM and I pray that President Museveni wins but I duly respect his number one competitor Bobi Wine because he organized himself well and his level is above us, all of the artistes. Therefore, I want to advise my elder brother Bebe Cool that he should stop disrespecting Bobi Wine and he should also stop comparing himself with him. I see him on TVs calling him a boy! Bebe Cool these two guys Chameleone and Bobi wine are far and they know politics because they planned for their destiny but Bebe Cool is too naïve in politics and is ashaming us, artistes,,” he said.

“Bebe Cool is ashaming us the artistes, his family even the NRM party because he knows nothing in politics that is why he went in Arua to give t-shirts while kneeling which was totally insane.”