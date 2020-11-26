Team No Sleep singing diva Sheebah Karungi has come out to explain why she never engages in anything to do with Uganda’s politics.

As we’re heading for ‘heated’ 2021 general election polls, several artistes have always come out to preach against violence, excessive police brutality and the unfair treatment of their fellow singer turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Despite having a huge social media following, Sheebah has never shown any concern on matters to do with the country’s current political climate, something that forced angry social media users to attack her.

But during an Instagram live on her page on Wednesday, Sheebah said that she knows nothing about politics, and she can’t give an opinion on something she is green about.

The ‘Swag Mama’ however promised to pray for Uganda because she loves her country and keeping quiet doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care.

“Please don’t force me to be what I am not meant to be, you would want me to be a politician, but I am not into that. Don’t force us, and don’t hate us for not thinking like you, or for not saying what you want us to say, it’s really not fair,” she said.

Sheebah further requested her fans to love and appreciate her for who she is and what she can do, and not to try forcing her into politics.

“I started off as a dancer, now these political things I am so green about them, I knew my platform would grow big but I had it in mind that I will use it to promote myself and people like me, not politics.”