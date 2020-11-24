Not money! Songstress Cindy Sanyu revealed the most important things in her life these days.

Over 15 years in the music business we can say that Cindy has seen it all and through her social media page on Tuesday, she noted that at this stage in life, she has developed new interests.

“At this stage in my life I am only interested in stability, consistency, respect and loyalty. What is important to you in the stage of your life,” she noted.

It should be remembered that Cindy started off her music career in an all girls’ music trio dubbed Blu*3 in 2003 after winning the Coca Cola PopStar talent search contest, however, after years of a successful career and fame, she parted ways with the band.

But this didn’t break Cindy as she continued with a solo career in 2008, making her more vibrant than her former bandmates Lilian Mbabazi and Jackie Chandiru.

Currently, the ‘king herself’ is happily engaged to her boyfriend, and rumours have it the she is expecting a baby.