‘I can stand the bottles but I can’t stand the idleness’, struggling singer Sadat Mukiibi aka Kalifah Aganaga has decided to stage a concert and deal with the consequences later.

Broke and frustrated, Kalifah took it to his Facebook page on Monday and noted that he will be organising a concert despite the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. He said that he is tired of starving his family when Mr Yoweri Museveni is busy doing his presidential campaigns.

“28th Nov it’s the #LockDownParty at Eden Service park Bwaise, Dear fan and fellow musicians I will not wait for anymore to feed my family and pay my bills. My friend the President is busy with campaigns so I will not wait 70 people will attend this show according to the current Covid situation it will be a trans day and a night show till 9 am,” he noted.

It should be noted that, following the outbreak of Covid-19 in Uganda, President Museveni suspended among others public gatherings such as music concerts as a way of preventing the spread of the pandemic.

A few weeks back, this singer opened up a salon business and noted that he will not wait for bottles from angry People Power supporters, but possibly after the salon failed to make much profits like he expected, he has bounced back on stage now.

“I’m not ready for battles just because…. In a struggle to combat the widespread unemployment among fellow youths we are looking for young skilled professionals to work as barbers, make up artists, hairdressers and stylists,” he revealed recently.

But possibly things didn’t workout well…