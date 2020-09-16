Big Talent CEO Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo is not bothered by social media users who have ganged up to vote against him in the forthcoming All Africa Music Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

Kenzo was nominated in the category of Best East African Male and he will be battling with other giants like Ali Kiba, Kaligraph Jones, Harmonize, Diamond Platnumz , among others.

And following this nomination, several social media users have then ganged up to vote for Tanzania’s singer Diamond Platnumz instead of Kenzo, accusing him of betraying the People Power struggle and for constantly trolling Bobi Wine following their ‘Blue tick’ encounter.

But Kenzo isn’t bothered by these social media threats as he told off some angry fans that he has no problem if Diamond takes the award because he is also a great singer.

“It is up to the people to vote Diamond or me because he is also East African. I have no problem with that, after all, it has always been me or him,” he said on Tuesday.

However, this isn’t the first time Ugandans gang up to vote against their own, but their plans never work out well.

The same incident happened to Bebe Cool during the 6th edition of AFRIMMA (2019) when a group of people threatened to vote for Diamond, but still the ‘heavy weight’ won the award and brought it home.