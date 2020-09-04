Singer Joseph ‘Chameleone’ Mayanja has blamed Uganda police for the death of his 23-year old supporter/friend.

On Tuesday during the grand opening of Chameleone’s task force office in Mengo, Police were forced to fire teargas and rubber bullets to the ‘rioting’ youth who had gathered at the venue allegedly to cause chaos; this according to Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango.

And now the Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful claims that during that scandal, one of his supporters Viper Copper was terribly beaten and wounded by police which later caused his death.

“Our supporter Ashiraf Jjala popularly known as Viper Copper, aged 23 succumbed to injuries inflicted on him on Tuesday when police ruthlessly attacked and disrupted our activity as we peacefully and lawfully converged to open our office and launch the campaign task force” Chameleone noted through social media on Thursday.

The singer vowed not to take this slide as he promised to hold a press conference on Friday (Today) to address their next course of action on this matter.

Although police say that they were trying to enforce the law because Chameleone had not followed the Ministry of health guidelines in the fight against Covid-19, the Mateeka singer insists that they had everything in order but police had its hidden intention on why they stopped him from launching his new office.