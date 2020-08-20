Gospel singer Wisdom Kaye was on Wednesday arrested in Luwero and spent a night behind coolers.

Wisdom Kaye’s arrest was confirmed by the National Cultural Forum (NCF) via its social media platforms.

“Our attention has been drawn to the alleged arrest of Mr Kaye Wisdom by unknown security agencies yesterday in Luwero. Mr Kaye is a Gospel Artist, Vice President for the Federation of Gospel Performing Artist, coordinator of the Artists Trade Union and a member of the National Culture Forum – NCF.”

Information about the cause of his arrest is still scanty but NCF is working around the clock to have him released.