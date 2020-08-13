Singer Shafik Walukagga famously known as Fik Fameica has again landed into trouble , after a city lawyer Prasidia Nagasha dragged him to court over his 2018 hit song dubbed Property.

According to Nagasha, Fameica’s Property song demeans, discriminates and undermines all women in Uganda, and she demands that Fameica should offer a public apology on all media channels, and also pull down the song from his social media channels.

In the court notice, Nagasha noted that she took time to listen to Fameica’s songs like Kutama, Byenyenya among others, and although they are morally wanting, ‘property’ is the worst of them all because it sends a negative message to the public about the status and capacity of women in the society.

“That song has led to a public outcry in women and girls like Quinn Abenakyo, the former Miss World Africa 2019 and Youths under Plan Uganda, to have this song immediately banned for violating women and girls” reads the notice in parts.

Adding that the song has mean lyrics like my woman is my property, my chapati, my yogurt, my bughatti among other words that equates a woman to a product that is worth purchase or owning, thereby underscoring the achievements attained through affirmative action and other programmes by government to improve the status of women and girls in the society.

Fameica has been dragged to court alongside Artin Pro, the producer behind this song, but this isn’t the first time Fameica lands into trouble over the song, as several women activities and Abenakyo have of recent petitioned Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) to put a ban on this particular song.