Swangz Avenue’s diva Winfred Nakanwagi aka Winnie Nwagi has shared a new video to prove that she was having a good moment with fellow singer Navio Kigozi, before he walked away on her.

On Thursday, Nwagi became a laughing stock on social media after her dirty dancing video went viral.

In the video, Nwagi was seen twerking her big butt and hips on Navio’s ‘area’, but when Navio saw that the dirty dancing had gone too far, he stepped aside, leaving Nwagi all ashamed and belittled.

Navio was forced to come out with a clear excuse to silence social media gossipers who had gone ‘gaga’ following the video, saying that they were on a photo-shoot and he only stepped aside to check on the photos which were taken.

Not contented with Navio’s statement, frustrated Nwagi posted a full video which captured their first moment on her social media platform noting that, “ooh I heard this video is trending, so here is part two, but lets enjoy,”

But according to her fans, the full video just made things worse because it clearly showed that Navio didn’t even touch her, others advised the singer to respect her body, dress up well, and even learn that not every man is interested in her body.

Some comments read;

Julie Malcoms: Now you spent all day looking for the guy who was on camera just to prove your point, girl, next time go home, dress up well and respect yourself.

Sharifah Shaufah: he didn’t even touch on you, Winnie Winnie Winnie, how many times have I called you. You are not every man’s meal.

Nabulya Jackie: Woman, learn to respect your body otherwise you will be the topic in dirty moments every month.

Missy Tiat Hyde: Love yourself Winnie don’t be available for people let them reach out for you. it’s what makes you a real woman, you’re beautiful and endowed. don’t waste your energy on men you know are married… know your worth.

Kasumba Samuel: Everything seemed okay with him until you started seducing him, my diva you wouldn’t post this, you would remain silent then it goes!! Still Navio grabs all the credits.

Kyewalyanga Moses: He is not interested. I think it’s evident what you are trying to prove to us. He ignored you, just accept the truth. Go find someone like Chozen who is interested.

Yawe Anklet: Navio has always respected himself and his beautiful wife, he can’t be in such crap. But what does this chic want?? Navio is younger than her.

Yvonne Dia: if pretending was a person, I guess Navio’s wife is still enjoying ‘agenda akuse’ by Sheebah.