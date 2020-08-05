Not even the Covid-19 pandemic has stopped Uganda’s ‘Golden Boy’ Eddy Kenzo from raising the country’s music flag high.

Good news coming from Kenzo’s camp indicate that the singer scooped a nomination in the 6th edition of Nigeria Achievers Awards (NAA) for Best African Male Artiste of the year category,

Kenzo also shared this exciting news on social media on Wednesday, noting that “Another big nomination in NIGERIAN ACHIEVERS AWARDS. Thank you NAA, team Eddy Kenzo lets do this for the motherland,”.

The Big Talent CEO who is still serving his mandatory 14 day-quarantine will be battling with fellow African giants who include Sauti Sol (Kenya), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Fally Ipupa (DR Congo), Naira Marley (Nigeria), and Kuami Eugene (Ghana) for the same accolade.

These awards are organised annually to inspire the next generation through celebrating the current achievers in the entertainment Industry across the continent.

Although this is his first nomination in NAA awards, fans have good hopes in the Tweyagale hit maker because he has always brought glory back to Uganda, as he won the first ever and only BET Award for +256, The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award, African Achievers Awards among other international awards.

To vote for Eddy Kenzo in NAA Awards, tap on the link below and follow the instructions.

Link: http://elfrique.com/s/naa2020