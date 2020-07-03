Renowned events promoter Balaam Barugahara has requested Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to intervene and protect him as he seeks Court redress against Vision Group for tarnishing his good name.

Vision Group through its ‘The Kampala Sun’ tabloid alleged in one of its articles that Balaam was at war with Uganda Cranes over President Yoweri Museveni’s cash bonanza.

The tabloid claimed that Uganda Cranes Captain Denis Onyango had revealed that they were not going to share the bonanza with Balaam and social media blogger Ashburg Katto.

However, the article has rubbed the events promoter a wrong way and he has since threatened to sue the government owned media house saying that he neither Onyango or other Uganda Cranes players has ever contacted him over President Museveni’s Shs3.7 billion pledge to the national team.

He wondered why Vision Group has to soil in such a falsified matter before revealing that he was going to sue the media house.

“#UCC I beg for your protection as we Seek Court redress. Not any single day has any of Uganda Cranes players or Captain #Onyango contacted me for debt/ promissory collection Why drug my good name falsely in this? I beg to be excused and I guess enough is enough let’s get a proper apology & damages in Court from The New Vision group over to my Lawyers,” Balaam asserted.

The development comes just a day after UCC suspended Urban TV’s Scoop on Scoop show over its alleged offensive and scandalous content. Urban TV is under Vision Group.