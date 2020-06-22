Pastor Wilson Bugembe of Light The World Ministries International Church Nansana has pleaded with officials working close to President Yoweri Museveni to remind him about the opening of worship centres.

For about three months now, churches among othr public places have been under lockdown as one of the ways to control the spread of covid-19 in Uganda.

And according to the singing Pastor, Churches have been closed for quite a long time and now it would be the best period to think about opening them too, since the lockdown is being lifted in phases.

During his Church service streamed live on NBS Television on Sunday, Bugembe said that his fellow preachers are ready to abide by the Ministry of Health guidelines, and also the Presidential guidelines to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

“I am requesting President Museveni if you are watching me right now, please put churches into your consideration, we promise to abide by the rules. Please think about us, we are very disciplined. We shall buy the temperature guns among other things to protect our congregation, we shall be careful that I promise but please open churches too,”

Bugembe’s cry for help comes at a time when the President is expected to make a national address on the state of Covid -19 tonight at 8:00 pm.