For a while now, rumors have been making rounds on social media that Lydia Nabawanuka famously known as Lydia Jazmine was expecting a baby with fellow singer Fik Fameica.

A few months ago, Jazmine was suspected to be having an intimate relationship with Fameica, and the rumours became more ‘justified’ when Fameica introduced her to his mother recently. In the pictures taken during a ‘family’ union, Jazmine had developed some excessive weight something that raised eyebrows.

It was easy for many online in-laws to confirm the dating and pregnancy suspicions given the fact that these two artistes have been worrying too close ever since Jazmine featured in Fameica’s song dubbed Muko.

But through her social media platform on Saturday, the ‘nkubanja’ singer disclosed that she is aware of her weight gain, but it has nothing to do with being pregnant.

She however attributed the body changes to the peace of mind she’s having these days and noted that its good that she’s only gaining weight in the right places.

“I’m gaining weight in the right places and I have peace of mind! You people stop making up stories,” Jazmine shared.