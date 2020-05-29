RelatedPosts Here comes trouble: Jamaican star Chronixx returns for Pulse Jam Party

Jamaican- American singing Duo Brick and Lace are to be reunited after seven years of separation, to give Ugandan’s a blissful performance.

The duo will be performing at Talent Africa Groups (TAG)’s Jam Fest Volume 1, that will be broadcasting live on Talent Africa’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page starting from 7:30 pm, this Sunday on May 31.

Popularly known for their hit songs, Never never, Love is Wicked, Bad to di Bone, Brick and Lace, real names Nailah and Nyanda Thorbourne received their massive success between 2006 and 2013 when working under Akon’s music label Konvict Live Label.

However, despite their found fame and world tours, the duo separated in 2013 and both artistes chose to pursue solo careers. But after seven years of separation, the duo will be sharing the same stage as Brick and Lace once again to give Ugandans a memorable performance.

This show will be hosted by the DJ Naselow Da Don and will feature several performances from some Uganda’s dancehall giants, Nutty Neithan, Beenie Gunter, Vampino, Weasal Manizo and Party Pipo dance crew.