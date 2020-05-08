Socialite Zari Hassan could be falling in love again with Tanzanian Bongo Flava singer Diamond Platnumz after she shared a video of her singing to her ex-boyfriend’s ‘jeje’ hit song.

In recent weeks, Zari and Diamond have been seemingly getting closer to each other since their separation in 2018. From the two holding phone conversations on how to look after their two children, to the socialite allowing the singer to have access to the kids via video call, the two former celebrity lovers could have fallen in love with each other again.

It all started when Zari blasted Diamond Platnumz for offering to help people adversely affected by Covid19. After Zari stung him for failing to feed his children yet pretending to help those in need, the two held long discussions on phone, forgave each other and agreed to do better after Covid19. Then before the news of the duo talking after a long time could settle in, Diamond Platnumz started telling the world how he had been given permission to see their children who live in South Africa.

Days later, Zari sent out a video to her Instagram followers while enjoying Diamond’s ‘Jeje’ song as she drove somewhere, perhaps to give them a hint that Diamond Platnumz is once again on her mind for the good reasons.

It should be remembered that the two love birds have failed to settle in other relationships since they broke up two years ago. Diamond Platnumz recently explained that although he had wanted to marry Kenyan celebrity Tanasha Donna, she had different plans and they could not agree on which way to take. Tanasha also dismissed claims that the breakup was due to her failure to perform well in bedroom matters.

But as Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna officially close their love chapter, there are clear signs that Zari could be back with her former boyfriend Diamond, and she will not hide the fact that she is in love again.