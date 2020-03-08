Bebe Cool doesn’t mind fans throwing bottles at him. He proved his “I don’t care” billing when he performed his song till the end as fans at Cindy Sanyu’s Boom party concert pelted bottles at him on stage.

The Boom party at Cricket Oval, Lugogo on Saturday was a full house affair and Bebe the man who loves the big stage graced the platform around midnight only to get bottles from all directions of the audience.

Bebe was last pelted with bottles at the same venue last year, which earned him sympathy from his connections. He announced breaking from the musical appearances but again renewed his trade sooner than later.

Bebe Cool gets this backlash from fans because of his public political views and support for President Museveni, as well as for being a poster boy for President Museveni regime’s persecution of Bobi Wine, a strong critic for the ruling party-NRM.

Big Eye mocks Bebe Cool:

Following the bottle throwing incident, Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye was quick to rush to his Facebook page to mock the ‘wire wire’ singer in what seemed to look like a retaliatory statement.

Big Eye who has also felt the wrath of bottle throwers on two occasions this year said Bebe Cool failed to defend him after the incidents but instead urged him to make good music, something which left him {Big Eye} disappointed.

“I think papa (Bebe Cool) even you they have pelt bottles at you because you don’t have music. I really felt so bad when you made that statement about me when they pelt bottles at me but i couldn’t express ma anger because i respect you as ma elder. It was really a very disappointing and selfish statement to the situation i faced,” the ‘single’ singer said.

“I was expecting a sorry from you at that time or to condemn the act. You didn’t think of where the situation was leading me to. Right now my source of income totally got spoilt whereby am even about to sell my property to pay debts and to clear bills. With all due respect its not always good to brag on peoples hard situations as jokes. For me i say sorry about that papa.”