Singer Chris Evans Kaweesi has threaten to take another step if fellow singer Rema Namakula fails to come public to apologize for what she did to him while on stage.

During Rema’s live concert that happened on Valentine’s Day (February 14) at Hotel Africana’s People’s Space, the ‘clear’ singer and Chris Evans clashed while on stage, something that forced their performance to end before its planned time.

It all started when Evans jokingly brought up a topic of Rema’s ex-lover, also singer Eddy Kenzo while performing their ‘linda’ collabo, little did he know that, this joke would rub Rema a wrong way; thus pulling Evans off the stage amidst their performance. As Evans persisted to stay, Rema instead walked off the stage.

Evans was shamefully left on the stage alone as he struggled to act normal so as to keep the crowd entertained with his other songs.

However, during an interview with a local media outlet on Monday, Evans revealed that he was so hurt because Rema’s bad temper towards him was uncalled for, for his joke was only meant to entertain the crowd.

“The energy which Rema exerted on me was uncalled for moreover on stage, which I believe was not right. She embarrassed me so much on stage something that is hurting me till now and I pray with a good heart, she comes out and apologies to me. Im giving her a 5 days ultimatum,” he said.

Rema is still having her concert tours, and hopefully when all goes well she will be able to respond to this matter.