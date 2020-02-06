Ever since singer Rema Namakula moved in with her new man Hamza Sebunya, former lover and baby daddy Kenzo has always had a lot to tell the public.

Before their separation, Kenzo and Namakula had a daughter named Aamal Musuuza, now five, who lives with her mother and step father.

But on multiple occasions, Kenzo has claimed that Namakula has prevented him from seeing his daughter and that he only sees her (Aamal) in pictures on social media just like the rest of the world.

But a close source whose name was withheld told Watchdog Uganda that Namakula has never stopped Kenzo from seeing his daughter as he claims, but maybe the Semyekozo singer is using this scenario for public sympathy.

The source said that at one time, Namakula told her to help and take Aamal to see her father but it was evident that Kenzo wasn’t that interested.

“I was given Aamal to take her to see Kenzo but I got surprised. I told Kenzo that I was bringing Aamal to see him, but instead of telling me to take her at home (Seguku) so that they can spend some time together, he told me to find him at Munyonyo, a place which was over crowded by Kenzo’s friends and he barely had time for Aamal,” source said.

It’s said that Namakula has always made efforts through her friends to make sure that Kenzo sees his daughter, but as usual, Kenzo always claims to be very busy, and surprisingly when he’s on interviews, he speaks otherwise.

However Kenzo’s love for his children is undoubted for he recently claimed that he works so hard, struggles day and night so that he secures a better future for his daughter.