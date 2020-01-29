Comedian Alex Muhangi lead his Comedy Store Uganda team in giving charity to children with special needs at Katalemwa Cheshire Rehabilitation Home in Mparerwe.

Katalemwe houses children with unique conditions such as cerebral palsy, Spine Bifida, Hydrocephalus, Amputees among other children with physically handicapped conditions.

This center has a mandate of giving medical rehabilitation, Psycho-social, education support, vocational skills training, community empowerment among others, for people who live within or outside the center.

And on Tuesday, Comedy Store Uganda, the brains behind the rib cracking comedy show every Thursday at UMA Multipurpose Hall, Lugogo gave charity to this rehabilitation center, where they donated things like food, sugar, cooking oil, basic household items, cash among other stuff.

In his speech, Alex Muhangi applauded the management of Katalemwa for supporting children with special needs, and promised make a continuous support to the center.

“I would like to appreciate the management of Katelemwa for this work, and as Comedy store, we believe this is just the beginning of what’s possible. We reached out to other partners regarding this initiative and we feel like the next time we will make a greater impact,” he said.

According Samalie Matovu, the Executive Director of Katalemwa, this home serves over 15,000 children both at the center and in the community throughout the year, and she was happy that Comedy Store came out to offer them with support.

“When I was informed that Comedy Store wanted to come and visit, I said ‘Oh that is so good’. I was so excited. It is so rare to find people who are enjoying and are stress free thinking about Katalemwa. But we are very glad and believe this is the beginning of a very long-term relationship with you,” she said.

Samalie noted that this year Katalemwa will be celebrating 50 years since its establishment, but the center still need more support for smooth running of their activities.

“We have old buildings that require renovation, the center deals with caretakers, most of them are less privileged and are unable to afford medical expenses especially surgery,” she said.