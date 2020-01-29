Police at Central Police Station (CPS) in Kampala is holding more than 50 suspects alleged to be top of the list of robbers terrorizing Kampala City and its suburbs.

This comes after a series or complaints of mugging and robbing people especially women of their valuables like phones, handbags, millions of shillings among others at peak hours of the day.

The Criminal gangs were arrested in areas of Arua Park, Kiseka Market, Owino Market, Katwe, Mutasa Kafero Street, Kibuye, Clock tower among others during a sting operation conducted by Police and other agencies.

According to the Deputy Police Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Luke Owoyesigyire, police had received and registered several complaints of theft, robberies within Kampala Metropolitan in the recent days. “Actually beginning mid December up to date cases of theft and robberies have increased in Kampala , therefore we managed to arrest top suspects whom we believe have been behind these robberies and theft in Kampala,” he said in a statement circulated by the Police. ASP. Owoyesigyire added that the operation would continue until all students have gone back to school because most of these criminals target students who are going back to school and rob them of cash and other valuables like phones, nice bags, shoes among others. The criminals, shall after investigations, be arraigned before Courts of law on several charges including robbery, theft. ASP. Owoyesigyire further warned the public especially students to be vigilant for the sake of their personal security.