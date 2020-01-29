Ruparelia Foundation has offered discounts on early V.I.P tickets for those who will be attending Patrick Idringi Salvado’s Africa Laughs show as he celebrates his 10-year comedy journey.

A discount will be given to anyone who purchases online V.I.P tickets using Quicket, the official online sales site for the comedy fest slated for February 14, 2020 at Kololo Airstrip.

V.I.P tickets are now at Shs80,000 while VVIP tickets are now at Shs280,000 only on the online site.

Salvado who couldn’t hide his excitement took it to his social media platforms to make the announcement.

“Early bird tickets for Gold and Silver are now available online courtesy of Rupareila Foundation. Offer ends on February 7,”he posted.

The celebrated comedian will be joined by international comedy giants like Kenny Blaq, Eric Omondi, Eddie Kadi and Alfred Kaingo in addition to our own crème de la crème, such as Daniel Omara, Prince Emma, Ronnie Mc Vex, Agnes Akite and Madrat & Chiko. East Africa’s bongo star Harmonize will be gracing the event.

“I’m forever grateful to my sisters who pushed me to join stand-up comedy in Uganda, they were so persistent,” said Salvado while announcing his tenth anniversary show last week at Speke Apartments in Kampala.

“Valentine’s Day also happens to be my birthday. Not only will I be celebrating 10 years in the industry, I will also be celebrating 35 years on this earth. It is going to a special show. ” He added.

Salvado’s blend of laugh-out-loud humour and attention to ridiculous details while narrating stories has earned him a widespread following across Africa and beyond, making the laugh fiesta the most-anticipated comedy show of the year.