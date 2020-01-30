The Ministry of Health has set up 10 measures to Ugandans intending to travel to China or other countries where there is an outbreak of the corona Virus.

According to Dr Charles Olaro, the Acting Director General Health Services Ministry of Health, there is no confirmed or suspected case of 2019-nCoV in Uganda.

However, as of January 28, 2020 a total of 4,593 confirmed cases with 106 deaths had been reported in China and 56 confirmed cases reported in 14 countries outside China. These include Japan (6), Republic of Korea (4), Vietnam (2), Singapore (7), Austria (5), Malaysia (4), Cambodia (1), Thailand (14), Nepal (1), Sri Lank (1), USA (5), Canada (2), France (3) and Germany with one.

Olaro said since there has been a substantial number of passengers travelling between Uganda and China as well as other countries that are affected, there is a great need for the Ministry of Health to put up some measures.

“Therefore, it is important that health workers and the general public be kin and more vigilant in quickly identifying suspected cases of 2019-nCoV by enhancing surveillance,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health held a meeting with a Chinese medical team and came up with the following measures.

1. The National Task Force has been activated to coordinate preparedness and response activities.

2. Intensified surveillance of suspected cases at the point of entry into the country especially Entebbe International Airport.

3. The teams at Entebbe International Airport are conducting screen for 2019-nCoV.

4. Finalising an emergency contingency plan for nCoV preparedness

5. Provision of information to the public and health workers on prevention of transmission of the 2019-nCoV.

6. The ministry is working with the Civil Aviation Authority to undertake sensitisation of all airport staff on the risk of spreading of 2019-nCoV to Uganda, the signs and symptoms and how to prevent the disease.

7. Ensure there is heightened infection prevention and practices; increase the number of hand-washing points at the airport.

8. Developed a contingency plan for the preparedness.

9. Have provided basic information to the public and health workers on prevention of transmission of the 2019-n-CoV.

10. Designated Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital and Naguru Regional Referral Hospital as renters for case management.