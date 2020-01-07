Should we blame it on urgent need of money or giving back to fans! This and much more are still in question after singer Rema Namakula announced that she will be holding a concert ASAP.

Apparently, the singer will be ‘Live in Concert on Valentine’s Day’, – 14 February 2020 at Hotel Africana’s Nile Hall, and she shared this excitement via her social media platforms.

“This Valentine’s Day, Rema live in concert at Hotel Africana Nile hall. I’m more than excited… The countdown begins,” she posted.

Though she doesn’t have a hit song currently, we have no doubt that she is capable of pulling off a memorable performance that night, but the question here is why she dumped a much bigger Kampala Serena Hotel’s Victoria Hall to a smaller Hotel Africana’s Nile Hall venue?, and why the rash!

For starters, artistes usually announce their concert dates like 5-4 months before the D-day to give themselves enough time for rehearsals, costume fitting, and advertisement, among other preparations but Rema will possibly get everything done in just a month.

Though the concert falls on a good day ‘Valentines’, it has come amidst rumors that the singer is chocking on debts following her introduction ceremony expenditure that even forced her to sell off her assets to finance this debt burden.

In November 2019 Rema introduced her lover Hamza Sebunya in a lavish ceremony that happened in Nabbingo, allegedly, this introduction cost them Shs700 million and after the function, rumors had it that the couple is currently looking for money in all corners to cover up the debts incurred.

On the other hand, we can blame Rema’s ‘urgent concert’ on her fans who are missing to see their star on stage, since she last held a concert in 2018.

In March 9, 2018 Rema held a magnificent Banyabo Concert that sold out before it even started, and given how prepared she was, she was able to give revelers value for their money, this concert also went into records as one of the best concerts that ever happened at Kampala Serena Hotel.

All in all the Hotel Africana show is on and we can’t wait to see how Rema’s forthcoming concert will turn out to be.