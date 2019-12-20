To bring more entertainment in the comedy industry, Stand-up Comedian Alex Muhangi recently introduced an awards gala dubbed Comedy Store Awards that will be happening annually.
Muhangi, also the proprietor of Comedy Store set up eight categories to acknowledge the efforts made by his fellow comedians, and the winners were to be voted by fans.
Their maiden award gala happened on Thursday during Comedy Store’s usual show that happens weekly at UMA multipurpose hall and comedians like MC Mariach, Amooti, Bizoto among others out-shined the rest thus walking away with accolades.
Comedy Store is currently the biggest comedy platform in Uganda that sees all talents, both established and Up-coming, the awards were given out through different categories which included, Comedian of the year, Best comedy Duo, upcoming comedian among others but Muhangi promised that next year it will be bigger and better with more categories.
Here is a list of winners
Best Comedian
MC Mariachi
Best Comedy Duo
Madrat and Chiko
Best Upcoming Comedians
Mighty Family
Fans’ Choice Award
Maulana and Reign
Best Comedy Group
Bizonto
Legendary Award
Amooti Omubalanguzi
Outstanding Performance Act
Senga Justine Nantume
Attendees of the year
Ryan and Ray
