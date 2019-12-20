To bring more entertainment in the comedy industry, Stand-up Comedian Alex Muhangi recently introduced an awards gala dubbed Comedy Store Awards that will be happening annually.

Muhangi, also the proprietor of Comedy Store set up eight categories to acknowledge the efforts made by his fellow comedians, and the winners were to be voted by fans.

Their maiden award gala happened on Thursday during Comedy Store’s usual show that happens weekly at UMA multipurpose hall and comedians like MC Mariach, Amooti, Bizoto among others out-shined the rest thus walking away with accolades.

Comedy Store is currently the biggest comedy platform in Uganda that sees all talents, both established and Up-coming, the awards were given out through different categories which included, Comedian of the year, Best comedy Duo, upcoming comedian among others but Muhangi promised that next year it will be bigger and better with more categories.

Here is a list of winners

Best Comedian

MC Mariachi

Best Comedy Duo

Madrat and Chiko

Best Upcoming Comedians

Mighty Family

Fans’ Choice Award

Maulana and Reign

Best Comedy Group

Bizonto

Legendary Award

Amooti Omubalanguzi

Outstanding Performance Act

Senga Justine Nantume

Attendees of the year

Ryan and Ray