Singer Lydia Jazmine has finally broken the silence about the shame she was put through after her makeup melted at Abryans Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) last week.

Jazmine was among the best dressed artistes on that red carpet in a glamorous yellow dress with a long trail and a caged bird as her handbag. But things turned bad for her when makeup started melting in front of the cameras, something that made news more than the beautiful dress.

This makeup was done by Nahya Glam, who also happened to be the winner of Makeup artist of year in ASFAs.

After receiving multiple trolls on social media following this melting makeup saga, the singer took it out on social media and claimed that she’s strong but it doesn’t mean that she doesn’t get hurt.

“Being strong doesn’t mean you will never get hurt. It means even you get hurt, you will never let it defeat you, Makeup by Nahya glam,” she said.

Though she claims not to be defeated by negativity, fan advised her to stop consoling her self, but rather desist from using makeup because she’s naturally beautiful, or she should just fire her makeup artist.

Some comments read,

Shagaff, My LJ neda that makeup is too much as if using sand soil yarabi look at your neck too much of everything is always bad.

Peace Priscillah. I love you my girl but kindly change your makeup artiste, she doing injustice to your beauty, love you though.

Shamim Umar. Am team Jasmine but my dear if makeup has failed, please stay natural my dear. Now days you look terrible.

Ruth Kuki. Ooh that makeup artist of yours no no no, foundation was for light skinned girls but hate the makeup.

Hafswa Mikal. But the person doing your makeup my diva needs mu slaps.

Monic Monicah. Am waiting for a day for you to realize that you look good without sadolin paint.

Angel Mirembe. Lydia Jasmine kindly tell Nahya glam to stop giving you students to do your makeup she is killing both brands you and hers.

Kemirembe Umimana. You’re so beautiful in your natural color you actually look better without that too much makeup.

Anitah Jelisalem. You’re naturally beautiful but you are going to spoil your beauty with makeup.