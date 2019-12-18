There is a new political wave in Bukoto Central Constituency ahead of 2021 ballots.

The majority of the locals have fallen head over heels for aspiring Member of Parliament Richard Ssebamala leaving the old fox currently in the seat Edward Ssekandi guessing.

The political arena in Bukoto Central Constituency mostly has been dominated by the incumbent Member of Parliament Ssekandi since 1996 but the new kid on the block Ssebamala has taken over the air and he is currently the talk of the youth as well as the old men and women in the area.

Mrs Sauda Nakirijja, 50, a resident of Kirimya Training Centre in Masaka District is a true definition of an independent woman who has lived to see the good, bad and ugly side of looking after a family.

One can let go of her melodious voice and centers the focus on her 30 years of struggling to make ends meet with her three biological children.

She says when they divorced with her husband John Mugema, she was forced to start up a small shop to sell different commodities in order to earn a living.

Since then, Nakirijja has been in commercial business in Kirimya Trading Centre although many times she has been let down by capital to invest in her business venture.

“I am an independent woman like I’ve explained to you. My shop has been small but with some financial help from Mr Ssebamala I’ve been able to expand it,” Nakirijja told Watchdog Uganda in an exclusive interview last Sunday.

Nakirijja also the chairperson of National Resistance Movement (NRM) and a Women Counselor of Gayaza Fuwe village says the rise of Ssebamala has given the community a bit of relief and he has eradicated poverty among the community.

“He (Ssebamala) has helped numerous youth groups, parishes, churches and mosques with financial aid,” she shared.

With the help of Ssebamala Foundation, Nakirijja said they have been able to set up Mujje Tukole Women Group comprising of 70 members and they have been receiving regular financial aid and tangible items such as tents.

She shares that they normally converge on a weekly basis as a group and later save money that has compelled them to start up a project of hiring chairs and tents.

“We started small but right now we have managed to grow with 70 members. Mr Ssebamala recently sent us shs2 million but we still need shs10 million to expand with different projects such as poultry and tailoring,” she disclosed.

As a local leader, Nakirijja said towards the beginning of this year, they requested area Member of Parliament Ssekandi to help them with 50 chairs as their project but until now Mr Ssekandi has not done any needful.

According to Tonny Ssekabembe, 34, a Boda Boda rider in Kakunyu village, Kabonera Sub County, they have managed to form their umbrella body, Bukoto Boda Boda’s Association comprising of 60 members in order to receive funds from Mr Ssebamala.

“The last time he (Ssebamala) came here, he gave us shs500,000 and advised us to form a group so that he can get us more funds,” Ssekabembe also the speaker of Kabonera Boda Boda’s Association noted.

However, Joseph Masagazi also a boda boda rider in Bukoto Central Constituency asserted that since Ssebamala has helped the vast community, he should also give them a Boda Boda so that they can earn daily income out of it as a group.

“On average a Boda Boda can fetch you shs8000 every day. That means if we can earn such amount as a group on a daily basis then we can we make shs1 million every year which is some good money for our Association,” Masagazi explained.

Mr Fahad Bukenya, a renowned farmer in Kitanga village said numerous youth groups and farmers have received funds and materialistic commodities from Mr Ssebamala in order to improve their standards of living.

“Women groups such as Kigudewamu and Tuyambagane received shs2 million each under their respective Saccos which has helped to alleviate poverty among themselves,” Bukenya who also received a Boda Boda from Mr Ssebamala shared.

According to Joseph Kizito the Chairperson of Bisanje village, Ssebamala has contributed a lot towards the development of the community.

“I have never seen someone who has a good heart like Mr Ssebamala. As a catholic, he has helped us financially at Bisanje Parish, Butaaya Sub Parish where he built a toilet facilities and other groups such as Bakyala Kwagalana have benefited a lot from him,” Kizito said.

Much as the majority have fallen for Ssebamala, Vereria Namyandagala, 113 years a resident of Minyinya village says, she has been voting for Mr Ssekandi and she is still has hopes in him come 2021 elections.

“I’ve grown and I cannot fight wars. I know Mr Ssekandi is still powerful but I’ve heard that even his opponent Ssebamala is strong,” said Namyandagala also a mother of eleven children and a renowned National Resistance Movenment (NRM) devotee.