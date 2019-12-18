Troubled singer Qute Kaye has denied reports making rounds that he went back to doing drugs even after he was caught ‘red-handed’ live on camera during the ‘Smoking music away.’

Kaye, real names Kawuma Ivan, claims that critics are just hating on his ‘success’.

The Jinkeese former star, who was once ranked among the biggest RnB artistes back then, after recording songs like Jinkeese, Gwendoota among others, is currently a shadow of his old self after an ‘NBS Investigates’ video clearly showed how wasted he is.

Basing on the trending video, concerned critics took time to dissect the man who had vowed never to do drugs but instead focus on his music career.

However through his social media platform, Kaye denied these allegations and claimed that he is doing perfectly well but bloggers are just trying to spoil his name.

“Am busy doing better things but scammers and bloggers are using my name to get likes and sharing pictures to get money from fans. Please stop spoiling my name to this extent,” he posted.

The world got to know about Kaye’s drug addiction problems two years back after he was nabbed stealing a car headlight in Bulenga. He was then detained at Natete Police station.

Thereafter, several people, including Pastor Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Cathedral Rubaga tried to bail him out of his drug addiction problems.

Kaye, during Pastor Kayanja’s 77DOGS crusade said he had given his life to God and even quit drug.

The NBS TV report shows otherwise. And as it stands, shamed Kaye is living in denial, instead of acknowledging his problem and be helped.