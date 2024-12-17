This year, the foundation’s gesture brought festive cheer to the children of Laron Children’s Library, with a variety of items donated, including Christmas gifts and scholastic materials to support the children as they prepare for the new school year. The donation also included toys, food, shoes, drinks, mattresses, and cash. The impact of this generosity was heartfelt, as expressed by Nanyonjo Eve, a representative from Laron Children’s Library.

“Today is a wonderful and miraculous day because, since the establishment of this library, we have never received Christmas packages from the Ruparelia Group like we did today. They have made a strong statement, and we are very grateful from the depths of our hearts. Every child is happy—they never expected this,” she said.

Nanyonjo also highlighted the challenges faced by the library, noting the increasing number of children seeking assistance. Many of these children come from families struggling to afford school fees, with some able to pay for only one term or none at all. She called upon other well-wishers to join in supporting projects like theirs, emphasizing the importance of giving every child a chance at education.

“Most of the kids we have here cannot rely on their parents to pay school fees consistently. We appeal to companies and individuals to extend a helping hand. We desire to see these children, who currently miss out on school, get the opportunity to start their education journey,” she added.

Mrs. Jyotsna Ruparelia, Managing Director of the Ruparelia Foundation, reiterated the foundation’s dedication to improving access to education for all children in Uganda.

“One of our primary objectives is to ensure every child has the chance to receive an education. We love sharing what we have with them, and today, we brought Christmas packages to make them happy. We’re very impressed with what the library is doing to teach these children, and we are proud to support their efforts. We aim to ensure every child enjoys Christmas and feels loved,” she said.

The Ruparelia Foundation’s initiative not only brightened the festive season for the children but also served as a call to action for others to contribute to the welfare and education of underprivileged children in Uganda.