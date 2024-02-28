By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

Physiotherapy or physical therapy is a kind of treatment given to patients who have suffered some kind of injury or illness that has negatively impacted (impaired) their ability to move or carry out daily tasks.

According to Physiotherapist George Irumba of Teamwork Homecare, these injuries may result from accidents both minor and major, having undergone surgery and illnesses that may impact one’s ability to move, chronic ailments like Asthma, Diabetes, High Blood Pressure and Obesity.

Other ailments that may require the help of a Physiotherapist as a result of impaired movement and motor function caused by them include autoimmune diseases like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Fibromyalgia, Raynaud’s Syndrome, Neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s, Cerebral palsy, Neuropathy (nerve damage) Vertigo, stroke and concussion.

Irumba says orthopedic conditions such as Carpal tunnel syndrome, Arthritis, scaitica, Knee conditions, foot conditions, back pain and joint problems also require Physiotherapy for effective management Physiotherapist George adds.

What conditions pre–dispose one to impaired movement and need for Physiotherapy?

While the conditions above may require one to see a Physiotherapist urgently to avoid further damage, there are underlying factors that may pre-dispose one to such conditions such ageing, weight issues, environmental factors, injuries both previous and current plus diseases or disorders that may or may not have already been diagnosed yet.

What does Physiotherapy entail?

Physiotherapy takes a holistic approach according Julius Habumugisha CEO Teamwork Homecare, this includes working on the physical, psychological, emotional and social well being of the patient.

“Physiotherapy is also involved at the various stages of health care for patients starting with prevention, education, intervention, rehabilitation and treatment” he says.

The work methods of a physio include having a patient do specific exercises to help revive or improve their mobility, massaging of muscles is another way, muscle stimulation devices also come in handy in a number of cases, manipulation of joints is also used in physio, introduction of new life style activities like walking, posture changes and stretching of muscle.

When should one see a Physiotherapist?

Often times a doctor may recommend you see a Physiotherapist to handle a specific condition you are dealing with.

But away from a Doctor’s recommendation, Physiotherapist George Irumba notes that one needs to see a Physiotherapist after a prolonged illness which may have impaired their movement or motor ability.

When one is suffering from a chronic ailments like diabetes that impairs their body’s balancing ability, it is important that they see a Physiotherapist.

After one has undergone a major surgery, Physiotherapist Irumba notes that regaining movement and motor function is a key aspect of recovery where hands, feet, the back or other parts may have lost part of their ability which needs to be recovered with the help of physiotherapy.

Injuries which leave behind a lot of pain and hinder the ability to move will push one to see a Physiotherapist.

He adds that aging which leads to impairment of some mobility aspects of the body and also motor abilities may require one to engage a Physiotherapist.

Athletes or ordinary people looking at improving their physical fitness, well being and performance may also seek the services of a Physiotherapist to improve their performance.

Making your first visit to a Physiotherapist

You need to prepare adequately for your first visit to a Physiotherapist and these preparations may include putting all together your medical records from previous hospital visits and consultants.

Teamwork Homecare CEO Julius Habumugisha points out that you will also be asked a number of questions which will require your full and honest disclosure in regards to your health, previous injuries, illnesses, deformities and related information to ease the work of the Physiotherapist.

Ensuring your body gets adequate hygiene to ease the process of physical examination where necessary.

On top of that, Habumugisha says you will need to put on loose fitting clothes and comfortable athletic shoes because you may be required to make some movements or light work out to ascertain your physiotherapy needs.

Your first session which will largely be for assessment and will have you being asked to walk by the Physio, bend or carry out other light physical activities to assess your limitations and physical state.

Consequent visits will come with a variety of activities and engagements with the aim of putting you in the best physical and mobile shape possible considering your specific situation concludes Physiotherapist George Irumba of Teamwork Homecare.

