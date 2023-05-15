Kampala, Uganda: In line with its vision of transforming individuals, nations and the entire world with the Word of God, Phaneroo Ministries International is scheduled to hold the fifth edition of its eagerly anticipated annual women’s conference, My Great Price, on June 17th at Kololo Independence grounds, Kampala. The thematic focus for this year’s edition is Transformed by Grace—an allusion to the wonder-working power of the Word of God to deliver, transform and reform anyone, anything, and any situation.

This annual event is exclusively for women of all ages, races, and walks of life, and is intended to celebrate the woman and motherhood. Through My Great Price, Phaneroo purposes to raise women who are hungry for God, fervent in faith, demonstrative in the things of God, and fully equipped to make a real difference in their homes, workplaces, and society as figures of influence, mothers of and to nations, nurturers of great leaders, nation builders and role models. Such women are aligned to their God-ordained destiny and are purpose-driven.

My Great Price is always deliberately planned to be enjoyable, engaging, thought-provoking, inspiring, and instructional in the way of God. And as such, the ministry has made bold promises, among others: this shall be the greatest gathering of women in the world; there shall be a healthy mix of fun and insightful discussions; there shall be miracles, signs, and wonders; lives shall be transformed; destinies will be aligned; families will be restored.

The ministry expects attendees from all parts of Uganda and beyond, including Kenya, Tanzania, United Kingdom, Malaysia India, United States, Rwanda, Burundi, and Malaysia. For those who are unable to attend the event in person, at Kololo independence grounds, the entirety of the programme will be broadcast on Manifest Television—accessible via Star Times on channel 241, GO TV on channel 819 and Free to Air on channel 19. The programme shall also be livestreamed on the Phaneroo YouTube channel, Facebook page and Phaneroo radio (accessible via the Phaneroo website).

With its incredible global reach, the ministry has also planned to have livestream venues in various countries including, Kenya, United States, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, China, Rwanda, Burundi, South Africa, Malawi, Tanzania, and Malaysia. And to liven up the experience and engagement of those in the livestream venues, live feed from those venues shall be fed to the production and media team in Kampala and beamed to the rest of the world.

God is truly up to something, and it is only prudent that any woman should not miss out on this life-defining experience in the presence of God.