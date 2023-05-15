President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this afternoon received a special message from his counterpart H.E Salva Kiir of South Sudan.

The message was delivered to President Museveni at Baralegi State Lodge in Okwang Sub-County, Otuke District by the Special Envoy of President Salva Kiir Hon. Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel Kuol.

The Special Envoy was accompanied by the Ambassador of South Sudan to Uganda H.E Simon Juach Deng among others.