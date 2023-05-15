The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) rebels have attacked the Ugandan Embassy and five other diplomatic missions in war torn Sudan, Watchdog Uganda has learnt.

The incident happened yesterday Sunday as RSF militia group attacked and forcibly entered the headquarters of six diplomatic missions that include;Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Embassy of the Republic of South Sudan, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Embassy of the Republic of Uganda, Military Attache of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Military Attache of the State of Kuwait.

According to Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the attack, the rebel forces tampered with documents, damaged furniture, and stole valuables, including computers and diplomatic cars, without observing international law and the norms concerned with the sanctity and protection of the headquarters and property of diplomatic missions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further condemned this criminal and barbaric behavior of the Rapid Support Forces, and called on the international community to condemn it in the strongest terms, to consider the outfit a terrorist organization and to hold it legally and morally responsible before national and international justice mechanisms.

The armed conflict between rival factions of the military government of Sudan began on 15 April 2023 with clashes in western Sudan, in the capital city of Khartoum, and in the Darfur region. At least 750 people had been killed and more than 5,100 others injured.

The war is between the Sudanese army led by the country’s de facto head of state General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, while the RSF is commandeered by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti.

Sudan’s humanitarian situation has been worsening since 2021, when the army and the RSF jointly toppled a military-civilian power-sharing government. That administration was supposed to steer Sudan to elections after the 2019 fall of dictator Omar al-Bashir.

The political transition was supposed to result in elections by the end of 2023, with Burhan promising a transition to civilian rule. But it appears that neither Burhan nor Dagalo has any intention of relinquishing power. Moreover, they are locked in a power struggle that turned violent on April 15, 2023.

Since then, members of the RSF and the Sudanese army have engaged in gunfights in the capital, Khartoum, as well as elsewhere in the country.