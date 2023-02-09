Kansai Plascon has donated paint worth 50 million shillings to the CoRSU Rehabilitation Centre, in a move to give back to the community.

The donation which was done on Thursday is part of the recently concluded ‘Paint and Win’ Colour Cup Edition promotion and was handed over by the Plascon Managing Director, Mr Santosh Gumte at the hospital premises in Entebbe, Wakiso District.

Every year, Plascon runs the ‘Paint and Win’ promotion which serves as a platform for the brand to strengthen relations with its customers through various touch points including country-wide trade activations, online engagements and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSP) activities.

Through the promotion, the company also rewards its dealers, customers and painters with various prizes for their loyalty and continuous support. Also as part of the promotion, the company carries out a number of CSR activities.

While handing over the donation, Gumte, Managing said, “Every year we have Paint & Win promotion which is not only about cash rewards for those who buy paint but to the general public as well. This has been done through CSR activities that are carried out as part of the campaign, and community outreaches. during activations among other interventions.

On receiving the donation Mr Andrew Muleledhu, Chief Executive Officer of CoRSU said CoRSU which was established in 2006 and is a non-profit NGO that specializes in curative, preventative and rehabilitating services for people with disabilities in Uganda and neighbouring countries.

Mr Andrew said, “The faith you have shown our hospital is greatly appreciated. On behalf of everyone here, I extend my sincere gratitude towards you for your generous and thoughtful donation. I would like to let you know that we are deeply grateful to Plascon Uganda for helping us improve the hospital.”

Over the past 10 years, several establishments including schools, orphanage homes, and community-based organizations have benefitted from the Paint and Win CSR where they have received donations in form of paintings, and makeovers among others.

Some of the organizations that have previously benefited include Entebbe Referral Hospital, Sanyu Babies Home, Dwelling Places, Kigezi High School, and Kampala School for the Physically Handicapped among others.

Meanwhile, Kansai Paint, based in Japan, is a top ten coatings company globally and the largest supplier in the world of original equipment auto paints. It has world-leading research and development facilities in Japan, India and South Africa, which continually drive innovation and excellence in the paint environment.

On the 4th of August 2017 Kansai Plascon concluded the purchase of the local business known as Sadolin Paints Uganda Limited and with this introduced the Plascon paint brand to Uganda. And is widely accepted as the trusted quality product in Uganda and is available at over 400 dealers nationwide. The Plascon brand is well-established throughout Africa and is the largest paint brand in Southern Africa.

Currently, Plascon has over 150 products including an innovative range of waterproofing solutions and over 7,000 colours to meet our consumers’ coatings needs. Plascon also trains over 10,000 painters across Uganda annually so that the best product is applied by the best-trained painters.