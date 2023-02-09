The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) is withholding Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results of 1,035 candidates due to suspected exam malpractice.

This has been revealed by the UNEB Executive Director, Dan Odongo during the release of the 2022 UCE results at State House, Nakasero on Thursday.

“A total of 1,035 results will be withheld in accordance with Section 5 (2) (b) of the UNEB Act No 1 of 2021. The number of resuits to be withheld has been reducing steadily at this level. Examination centres from which results are withheld will be notified through their portals,” Mr. Odongo said.

He also revealed that the candidature increased by 16,063 (4.8%) from 333,396 in 2020 to 349,459, in 2022 reversing the decrease of 4,324 (-1.3%) that had been witnessed in the previous examination.

The candidates sat from 3,703 centres. Of these, 114,181 (32.7%) were Universal Secondary Education beneficiaries.

“The gap, in favour of males, appears to be resurfacing. In 2022, 345,695 candidates (173,761 males and 171,934 females) appeared for the examination compared to 330,592 candidates who appeared for the examination in 2020. his is an increase of 15,103 (4.6%) candidates,” Mr. Odongo noted.

“Worth noting is that, performance in Physics and Chemistry has improved, although the overall pass levels are still low. Over 40% of the candidates have not passed the two subjects. The Board examined Chinese Language for the first time in 2022.”

There is also an improvement in performance in the large entry subjects except in Christian Religious Education, Biology and Commerce. Mathematics showed better performance at the Distinction level, but declined overall.

“Female candidates performed better than males in English Language. In Chemistry, the male candidates show better performance in the higher grades

but, overall, a higher percentage of females obtained at least a pass.This trend in the disparity in the performance of male and female candidates has been observed over the years,” he added.