Proposing to that special woman in your life isn’t an easy task and it’s something that needs a little planning.

Every proposal needs to be planned.

I know you want the day you propose to her to be special, so I have got some tips that would help you achieve your dream of having a perfect marriage proposal.

1. DISCUSS MARRIAGE WITH HER :

It’s important you discuss marriage with her; you need to know her plans. You need to know if she sees herself having a future with you. You won’t want to hear “I need more time” when you propose to her so it’s best to discuss the possibility of marriage with your partner.

2. KNOW WHAT HER FATHER THINKS OF YOU AS A PROSPECTIVE SON-IN-LAW :

You might call me old-fashioned but I still believe asking for her father’s permission is still important. Asking her father what he thinks about you settling down with his daughter is a sign of respect and also helps you build a bond with your prospective father-in-law.

3. LOCATION:

Choosing a good location to propose is really important.

When choosing the location to propose to her, think about her type of personality. You can use where you had your first date as a location for the proposal or maybe somewhere you both have always dreamed of going.

4. DON’T FORGET THE RING:

The ring is a very important item during a marriage proposal so you should understand not having a ring is one

of the biggest disappointments in a proposal. Getting her ring size is also important as you don’t want a ring that is

too big for her. You could borrow some of her rings to get her exact ring size and maybe ask some of her friends to

dig her preferred kind of ring.

5. HOW TO PROPOSE:

For a marriage proposal to be successful, it has to be a surprise. You need to ensure she knows nothing about it.

You should ask every friend involved in the process to keep it from her as much as they can. Whether you want a private or public proposal depends on the type of person she is and by now it’s expected you know that.

There are endless ways you can choose from to pop the question – private dinner, band performance etc but also make sure you involve your best friends if you can really settle on a plan. Make it classic when the moment comes, get down on

one knee, bring out the ring and speak from your heart as you propose to her.

6. POST-PROPOSAL CELEBRATION :

You shouldn’t just end the day after she says yes, it’s a moment to celebrate. Make it special, you can invite friends

to celebrate the moment with you. My favourite is the surprise party with friends, LOL.

So guys, it’s not a day to be worried about; it’s a day you should really look forward to. Make it a memorable one as

you start the journey of making that special lady your wife.

Good luck.

Source: www.elcrema.com/2014/11/25/how-to-propose-to-the-woman-you-want-as-your-wife/