Famed traditional herbalist Sophia Namutebi aka Mama Fina, threw a party for her friends and family, to celebrate her birthday.

The day was Sunday, November 21. Mama Fina also explained that on the same date, her former husband Major Muhammad Kiggundu was gunned down by yet to be known assailants on his way for a Saturday morning radio show.

On Sunday s hive of fans, friends and family poured at her First hotel based in Matugga, to join her in celebration.

Singer Mary Bata was the chief entertainer of the day.

Mama Fina, as usual recounted her life and said, she has gone through a lot in her life. She also laughed off haters who try to tarnish her name, saying, she has been blessed beyond her own expectations.

Mama Fina’s current boyfriend who’s based in Sweden, Omulangira Fred Kalema, gifted her with a car, RAV4 UBM 046U, as her birthday present.

Mama Fina is renowned for her generosity and philanthropist work across Uganda. She is also a successful businessman.