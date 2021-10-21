The Police in Kanungu District has in custody a 38-year-old man who is suspected to have cut to death his wife using a panga over domestic issues.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson Elly Maate confirmed the incident and identified the suspect as Byamukama Nelson a resident of Kayenje village in Mashaku Parish in Nyamirama Sub County and the deceased was identified as Kansime Judith 34 years.

Maate said that the case of murder was reported at Nyamirama Police Station by the area village Chairman Bakeihahwenki Julius on Thursday morning.

Its alleged that the suspect Byamukama who has had a long domestic wrangle with the deceased picked a panga in the early morning hours and cut his wife Kansime.

Maate said that when the LC 1 Chairman reported to the Police, the Police detectives led by Mbonye Charles visited the scene and retrieved the body which was taken to Kambuga Hospital for a postmortem examination and the medical team concluded that the deceased died due to over bleeding caused by multiple injuries.

The case of murder has been registered at Kanungu Police Station under reference number CRB 510/2021 to help in further investigation.