Zarina Thale Hassan aka Zari Hassan is one of Uganda’s millionaire socialites, brands Ambassador, Philanthropist and business woman.

The beauty from Jinja arrived in Uganda ahead of her introduction ceremony preparations (traditional wedding ceremonies) earlier last week and the strictly private function took place yesterday (Sunday) at her parents residence.

The 41-year-old diva has been in failed marriages more than twice.

First was with the late Ugandan tycoon Ivan Ssemwanga with whom they had three sons, mansions in both Uganda and South Africa plus several business including an institution (Brooklyncitycolleges.co.za).

She left him and moved to Tanzania’s superstar @DiamondPlatinums aka East African Simba (BET award winner) with whom she also had two children, Tiffah and Nillan Dangote but as usual, later she dropped out of the relationship.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Zari has made a big name for her self because of the great success accomplished (business wise) with or without a man, influential men she gets involved in for baby daddy roles (always financially supporting) and lavish lifestyle she portrays on social media.

What is not clear is whether the very Independent lady has zero tolerance for men or men can’t tolerate her because the relationships end as quickly as they started and obviously even this will end soon.

Anyways congratulations Zari Hassan , we are praying and hoping this union lasts forever.