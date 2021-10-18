Clients are demanding over sh60m from Prime Housing Estates over fraudulent land dealings.

According to the letter seen by this website, Ms Doreen Kembabazi and Lydia Kyangaba through their lawyers of Kaggwa and Kaggwa Advocates have written to the estate demanding a refund.

It is stated that on the 24th day of December in 2016, the Estate sold land in Kyadondo

Block 155, plots 746 and 747 situated in Buso, Wakiso district at a consideration of 16m shillings.

“Our clients paid the full purchase price for the land however, they have been denied access to the side land by persons identifying themselves as the legal proprietors of the said land, this is in breach of the land sales agreement,” the document states.

According to the lawyers, their clients have made attempts to have this amicably settled but they have been ignored.

“In the circumstances, they seek a refund and compensation of sh60m,” Document reads in part, warning that “Take notice, therefore, that should you fail to pay the above-mentioned sums together with 10% of the said sum as lawyers’ fees within 7 days from the date of receipt of this letter, our instructions are to sue you”.

The letter is addressed to Mr Ruta Ngambwa, Proprietor of Prime Housing Estates Limited.

Attempts to reach the Proprietor failed since our calls went unanswered.

However Ms Mariam Japheri the Estate Administrator confirmed receipt of the letter.

It should be noted that in 2019, Ngambwa was Mr Ruta Sebastian Ngambwa, a property dealer who was dragged to the Land Commission by the administrators of the late Joseph Kateregga’s estate for grabbing their family land.

He was accused of using President Museveni’s name to grab people’s land in Buwagga near Gayaza and Busso near Munyonyo in Kampala.