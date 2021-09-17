Kabako and fiance Dumuna never stop to amaze their fans.

From fighting together for their land to moving place to place together, this couple is undefeatable.

Now, this news will amaze you, who uses his pregnant wife as dancer on foreign show? Kabako did. Dumuna did not allow her husband to hire a dancer on the Turkey show because she could dance herself! Why not!

Kabako is one of the remaining male artists in team no sleep (TNS) alongside Sheebah Karungi and many others that are not so famous.

He’s also commonly known for his outstanding stage performance energy that only the strong-hearted can cop with.

TNS is managed by Jeff Kiwa who once managed big artists like Jose Chameleon and Radio (rip) and Weasel who later fell out with him.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Kabako’s recent show in Turkey has left many people in awe!

With the aim of saving costs, he used his heavy wife as the background dancer during the show.

I think every man deserves such a supportive wife who wouldn’t mind going that extra mile for the relationship to survive.

We also understand that professional dancers can be expensive but your pregnant wife, really!